Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $99.40 Million

Analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will announce $99.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. Accuray reported sales of $117.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year sales of $387.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.80 million to $387.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $398.05 million, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $399.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Accuray.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.46 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 0.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accuray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 416,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,736. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $190.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05 and a beta of 2.03. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.68.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accuray (ARAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.