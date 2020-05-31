ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Market Cap Reaches $889,459.83

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. Over the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $889,459.83 and approximately $9,565.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028511 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (CRYPTO:ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 104,446,398 coins and its circulating supply is 84,304,388 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

