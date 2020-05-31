Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

ADAP stock traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. 112,822,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,344. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,324.48% and a negative return on equity of 85.62%. Analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,114,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 34,428,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,646,000 after buying an additional 6,428,730 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 17,082,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,465,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,002,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,767,000 after buying an additional 1,210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,174,999 shares during the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.