Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) in a research report report published on Saturday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ADVM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.63. 1,973,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,940. The company has a quick ratio of 9.06, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $23.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $401,979.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,252.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $90,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,401 shares of company stock worth $1,426,763. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,054,000. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,057,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,044,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,285,000 after buying an additional 526,094 shares in the last quarter. Kam Lawrence bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,578,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,652,000 after buying an additional 219,316 shares in the last quarter.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.