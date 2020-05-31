Aeron (ARN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.51 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Aeron token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeron has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $938,747.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.24 or 0.05033589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002313 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00055265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002778 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010539 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

