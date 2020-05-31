AI Doctor Price Tops $0.0016 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. During the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. AI Doctor has a market capitalization of $876,260.44 and $45,141.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Doctor token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, BCEX, Allcoin and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.17 or 0.05032935 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002330 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00055071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002780 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010509 BTC.

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,961,939 tokens. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, BitForex, Huobi, CoinBene, Bit-Z, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, Bibox and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

