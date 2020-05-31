Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM stock traded up $2.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,083,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,048. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.78. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $108.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $324,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,351. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $398,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,827 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,812 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,228 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,624 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.