Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DETNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF remained flat at $$17.12 during midday trading on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Analyst Recommendations for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.