Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DETNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aker BP ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF remained flat at $$17.12 during midday trading on Friday. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 40 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2018, its total net proven reserves were 683 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 917 million barrels of oil equivalents.

