Aladdin Market Cap Hits $9.58 Million (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Aladdin token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, TOPBTC, BITKER and CoinBene. Aladdin has a total market capitalization of $9.58 million and approximately $7.42 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aladdin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,507.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.73 or 0.02468931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.41 or 0.02570708 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00488397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.32 or 0.00708124 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00075323 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00023000 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00553114 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aladdin Profile

ADN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,355,778,785 tokens. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com . Aladdin’s official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, BITKER, CoinBene and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

