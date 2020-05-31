Alchemint Standards Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 83.6% higher against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $251,487.09 and $381.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.50 or 0.02038252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00179568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00043725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00023550 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

