Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) Receives $130.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $153.72. 1,875,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 72.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.86. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $175.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.63 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Lawrence J. Diamond sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $233,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,365,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total transaction of $770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,684,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,375 shares of company stock worth $8,931,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 719,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,219,000 after buying an additional 13,190 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.