Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) Given $2.46 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp (NASDAQ:AXU) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $2.46 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Alexco Resource an industry rank of 53 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of NASDAQ AXU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,948,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,993. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. Alexco Resource has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.81.

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

