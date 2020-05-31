Algorand Achieves Market Cap of $185.45 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002592 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $185.45 million and $68.51 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.32 or 0.02062843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00182850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00043886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000175 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022710 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 3,282,996,927 coins and its circulating supply is 751,725,084 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Algorand

Algorand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

