All Sports (SOC) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. All Sports has a market cap of $5.11 million and approximately $929,013.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, All Sports has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.14 or 0.04917350 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002303 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002729 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002203 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

