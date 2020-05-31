Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.07.

APYRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

