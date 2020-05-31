Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $15.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,433.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,549. The company has a market capitalization of $978.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,322.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,334.87. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,510.46.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

