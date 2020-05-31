ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:APELY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:APELY traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.74. 3,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.80. ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, multi control devices, aspherical glass lenses, power inductors, toroidal coils, actuators, reactors, printers, touch input devices, and energy harvesters; mobile media solutions; and logistics services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS ELEC LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.