AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.86.

AMAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. ValuEngine lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AMAG stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 552,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,231. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.54.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 115.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,892,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 177,933 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 727,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 213,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 25,861 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 484,461 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 355,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 52,055 shares during the last quarter.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.