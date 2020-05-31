American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to post $431.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $477.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $397.42 million. American Axle & Manufact. posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full year sales of $4.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

In related news, Director James A. Mccaslin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,322. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $220,652.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,865. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after purchasing an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,493,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,165 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 245,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,485,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.45. American Axle & Manufact. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $804.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.54.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

