American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.65 Million

Analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will announce $17.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.70 million. American Superconductor reported sales of $14.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $63.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.20 million to $63.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $76.55 million, with estimates ranging from $72.60 million to $80.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Superconductor.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMSC shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $1,370,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,759,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 700,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMSC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.25. 280,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,298. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

