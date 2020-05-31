Amon Price Down 10.1% This Week (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Amon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $7,989.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $465.57 or 0.04925406 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002291 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00031228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002701 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010558 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon (CRYPTO:AMN) is a token. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,332,044 tokens. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amon Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars.

