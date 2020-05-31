AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Reaches Market Cap of $13,040.50

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. AmsterdamCoin has a total market capitalization of $13,040.50 and $83.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded up 45.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AmsterdamCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com . AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

