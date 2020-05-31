Analysts Anticipate Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.52). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.90) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($1.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.44% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADMS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.53.

NASDAQ:ADMS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 295,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,511. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,780,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 45,169 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 597,049 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 40,022 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 1,474.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 482,376 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

