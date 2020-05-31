Analysts Anticipate Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.63 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce $15.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.10 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $12.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $73.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.48 million to $98.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $107.56 million, with estimates ranging from $88.39 million to $128.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 160.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADMS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.53.

Shares of ADMS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 295,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,511. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $7.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 401,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

