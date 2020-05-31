Analysts Anticipate Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $358.16 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 1.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

IEA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.89. 7,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,517. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

