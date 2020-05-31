Analysts Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.99 Million

Brokerages expect that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post sales of $148.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.70 million to $155.02 million. Kadant posted sales of $177.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $638.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $635.80 million to $641.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $671.70 million, with estimates ranging from $661.40 million to $690.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Kadant had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KAI. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Kadant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of Kadant stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $96.83. 98,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,015. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kadant has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $114.05. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $743,271.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,398.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $141,361.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,114,800.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,331 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

