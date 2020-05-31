Analysts Anticipate Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. Ocugen reported earnings per share of ($1.80) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

Ocugen stock remained flat at $$0.31 during midday trading on Friday. 11,484,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,254,342. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocugen stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,626.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,541 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.81% of Ocugen worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

