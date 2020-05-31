Analysts Anticipate Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) to Post ($1.04) EPS

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $12.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($1.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Revlon an industry rank of 179 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

REV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,993. Revlon has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Revlon will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Revlon by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Revlon by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Revlon by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revlon by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Revlon by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

