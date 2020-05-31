Analysts Expect Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.22). Benefitfocus reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNFT. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 475,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,368. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $29.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The stock has a market cap of $408.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $56,186.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 82,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $26,446.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 902,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,793,000 after buying an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,083,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,716,000 after buying an additional 805,543 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 246,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 163,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

