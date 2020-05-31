Analysts Expect Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) will announce $55.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.33 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $68.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $256.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.62 million to $261.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $279.01 million, with estimates ranging from $254.17 million to $294.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Benefitfocus from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $12.73. 475,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,368. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $408.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75.

In other news, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $56,186.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $26,446.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,952 shares in the company, valued at $423,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

