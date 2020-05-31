Analysts Expect Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.06. Boston Private Financial reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.16 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BPFH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Private Financial in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of BPFH stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Boston Private Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $561.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus purchased 10,000 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,278. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $32,667.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,306 shares in the company, valued at $681,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 33,932 shares of company stock worth $235,563 and have sold 12,381 shares worth $86,072. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Boston Private Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

