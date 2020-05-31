Analysts Expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.72 (Buy) from the nine analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and four have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s rating score has declined by 7.5% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $65.63 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 30 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

NASDAQ:LNG traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,708,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,937. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.31. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

