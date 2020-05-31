Analysts Expect Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $9.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cumberland Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 27 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

CPIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,901 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 6.65% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 66,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,150. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

