Analysts Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.43. Gladstone Commercial posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.34 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 5.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 384,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,285. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.12 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.00. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

