Analysts Expect Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $470,000.00

Brokerages expect Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) to announce $470,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $350,000.00. Homology Medicines reported sales of $390,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $7.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 million to $22.35 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.09 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $9.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,816.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%.

FIXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. FIX upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

FIXX stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 365,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,231. The firm has a market cap of $643.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of -0.14. Homology Medicines has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 28,914 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,594,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

