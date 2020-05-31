Analysts Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. MGM Growth Properties also reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.19.

In other news, Director Michael Rietbrock acquired 2,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,288 shares in the company, valued at $376,696.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andy H. Chien acquired 1,000 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,694.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Growth Properties stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $27.73. 2,251,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,412. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.49 and a quick ratio of 14.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

