Analysts Expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.13. Nuance Communications posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $369.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $116,697.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 564,732 shares in the company, valued at $9,176,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,099. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $115,576,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,333,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $44,556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,357,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,569,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $22.88. 3,765,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,599. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.91. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

