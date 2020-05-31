Analysts Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.45. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 117.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.89 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 7.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of PPBI stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.23. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $34.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 23.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $82,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 81.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

