Analysts Expect Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) to Post $0.68 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) to report $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.52. Paycom Software reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.18.

NYSE:PAYC traded up $10.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,873. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $342.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.46, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Paycom Software declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 420,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $112,791,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.51, for a total value of $256,059.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,565 shares of company stock worth $114,411,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

