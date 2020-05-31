Analysts Expect Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Secureworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.07). Secureworks reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Secureworks.

Get Secureworks alerts:

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

SCWX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Secureworks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Secureworks during the first quarter valued at about $3,519,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Secureworks by 294.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 106,836 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Secureworks by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 88,834 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Secureworks by 50.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 255,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 85,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Secureworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,339,000. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 123,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.34. Secureworks has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Secureworks (SCWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.