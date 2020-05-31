Analysts Expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.10 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 35.51%.

SFBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of SFBS traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 225,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,442. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.32. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $40.90.

In related news, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Mckinney purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,753.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.