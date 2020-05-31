Analysts Expect SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) to Announce -$0.46 EPS

Brokerages predict that SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) will report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.63). SM Energy reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on SM Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

Shares of NYSE SM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. 7,965,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,415,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 5.82.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.17%.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,912 shares in the company, valued at $621,585.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at $248,320.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $132,250 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Schneider Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 376.1% in the first quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 4,547,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 36.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,485 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,195 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1,102.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,653,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

