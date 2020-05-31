Analysts Expect Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) to report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.30). Sonim Technologies reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 480%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sonim Technologies.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.23). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.18%. The company had revenue of $12.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SONM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, National Securities cut Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.46.

In other news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 696,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $912,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 174,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM remained flat at $$0.83 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.19.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.