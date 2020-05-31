Analysts Expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.07. WNS reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WNS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom International Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $15,131,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,076,000 after acquiring an additional 71,664 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in WNS by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in WNS by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 226,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. WNS has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.42.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

