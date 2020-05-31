Analysts Set $11.00 Price Target for MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC)

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. MVC Capital’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MVC Capital an industry rank of 190 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of MVC Capital by 4.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MVC Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MVC Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 218,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,779 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MVC Capital by 1,622.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 36,112 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MVC Capital by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 37,628 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MVC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.88. 29,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,534. The company has a market capitalization of $121.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.75. MVC Capital has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. MVC Capital had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 74.57%. The company had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MVC Capital will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

