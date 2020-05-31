Analysts Set $19.75 Price Target for First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First of Long Island’s rating score has improved by 16.7% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $19.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First of Long Island an industry rank of 221 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLIC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. The stock had a trading volume of 99,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,103. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.99%. On average, analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other First of Long Island news, Director Paul T. Canarick purchased 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $45,231.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 401,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,124,583. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,966 shares of company stock worth $78,602. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in First of Long Island by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,569,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First of Long Island by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 219,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

