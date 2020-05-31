Analysts Set $50.71 Target Price for Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.22 (Buy) from the nine analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Essential Utilities’ rating score has declined by 11% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $50.71 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Essential Utilities an industry rank of 27 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.76. 2,496,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,671. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.79. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $838,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $215,000.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

