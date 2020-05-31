Analysts Set $751.00 Target Price for Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $751.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $3.81 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Texas Pacific Land Trust an industry rank of 141 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $511.71 per share, for a total transaction of $211,847.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 999 shares of company stock valued at $497,920. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Mad River Investors increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 57,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,737,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

TPL traded down $14.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $586.39. 31,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $633.14. The company has a current ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $295.05 and a 1-year high of $838.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 53.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

