Analysts Set China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) Price Target at $39.00

Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
CHL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 76.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 203,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 56,599 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 336,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.1106 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. China Mobile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.
China Mobile Company Profile
China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.
