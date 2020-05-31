Analysts Set CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target at $72.35

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,503.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $12,640,810,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,681,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,477,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,198,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,921,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,879 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 26.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,891,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $71.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,284,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,160,414. CSX has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day moving average is $69.00. The company has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

